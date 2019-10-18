LEGENDARY pantomime Dame Berwick Kaler was reunited with his co-stars David Leonard, Suzy Cooper and Martin Barrass ahead of a fund-raising show at York Theatre Royal.

The panto ‘family’ were together again for the sell-out show An Audience With Berwick Kaler on Wednesday (16 October) in which Berwick, who has retired as Dame after 40 years, talked about his life and career to Look North presenter and pantomime guest star Harry Gration.