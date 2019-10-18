LEGENDARY pantomime Dame Berwick Kaler was reunited with his co-stars David Leonard, Suzy Cooper and Martin Barrass ahead of a fund-raising show at York Theatre Royal.
The panto ‘family’ were together again for the sell-out show An Audience With Berwick Kaler on Wednesday (16 October) in which Berwick, who has retired as Dame after 40 years, talked about his life and career to Look North presenter and pantomime guest star Harry Gration.
All money raised from the special evening – part of the theatre’s 275th anniversary celebrations – is going towards the Berwick Kaler Foundation, launched when he retired as Dame to ensure that all members of the community, regardless of circumstances, can experience the magic of live theatre.
David, Suzy and Martin will all be back at the Theatre Royal this Christmas to appear in Sleeping Beauty, which Berwick is writing and co-directing with Matt Aston. The show runs from 7 December to 25 January. Tickets available from the box office 01904 623568 and online yorktheatreroyal.co.uk