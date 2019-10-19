THE winner of August's Press Camera Club competition has received their prize from Jessops in Coney Street.
Barney Sharrat, now in his 80's, won the competition with submission of his picture titled 'Olé Grandma'. The theme for August's round of the competition was '#holidayfun'.
Barney said: "Over the last 15 years, me and my wife, Cath, have visited every autonomous region of Spain and are great lovers of all Spanish culture, except bull fighting."
Barney's picture sparked controversy in the Camera Club group as it was suggested that he was promoting bull fighting. However, Barney explained that the picture was "a bit of holiday fun."
He received a large canvas with his picture on as well as a £50 cash prize from Jessops.
The winner donated his prize money to Cancer Research by sponsoring club member, Lynne Kinder, on the recent 10K York Shine Walk.
The competition theme for October is '#colours'. Pictures should be posted in the Camera Club Facebook group, marked with #colours and must be submitted by Thursday October 31.