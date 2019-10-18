Many years back I saw York Minster for the first time. It was and remains the most magnificent edifice I have ever seen and has been a ship of continuity, comfort and support in times of storm-tossed upheaval.
I realised some time ago that the splendour of the Minster was too overwhelming to be fully appreciated in one life-time and so I choose just one external stone to focus on.
Over the years I have come to know the unique markings on this stone and touch it on every visit, imagining the people who placed it there - a human connection spanning over 600 years.
That old stone sure seen some changes.
Brian McCusker, Hartoft Street, York