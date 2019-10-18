A BINGE drinker who failed to take two chances to tackle his alcohol misuse has been jailed.

"You really cannot offer any explanation" district judge Adrian Lower told Thomas Luke Marshall, 24.

In May, York Magistrates Court heard how Thomas Luke Marshall's drunken behaviour could deter people from visiting the city.

The district judge was sentencing him for attacking a father from behind in St Leonard's Place while the victim and his family were visiting the city.

He ordered Marshall to do a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 200 hours' unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

But the 24-year-old from Chapel Terrace, Church Lane, Wheldrake, didn't obey the court order.

On July 9, York magistrates gave him a second chance with another community order including a six-month alcohol treatment programme when he appeared before them for breaching the order.

The probation service sent Marshall back to court, telling the district judge he had only complied with the new order for a week and hadn't attended the treatment programme at all.

Marshall admitted breaching the second order and was jailed for 16 weeks.

A friend of Marshall's was thrown out of court because of the way he reacted to the prison sentence.

For Marshall, Steve Munro said he had been doing a curfew imposed as part of the second community order.

He had been hospitalised earlier in the year with a brain condition and was regularly seeing a neurosurgeon.