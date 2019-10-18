A SCIENCE teacher from a York school has received a prestigious honour from the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS)

Mike Shaw, a teacher at Bootham School, has been elected as a fellow of the society.

Mike said: “It’s a great honour to have been elected to a fellowship with this long-established and prestigious society.

“I’ve been teaching astronomy in one form or another for over four decades and it is very generous of the RAS to have recognised this in their decision.”

Mike first introduced GCSE astronomy to the Bootham School in 2005 and then extended the programme offering to local state school students through the York Independent State School Partnership (ISSP).

He continues to tutor the GCSE programmes, as well as engaging the wider York community with his love of astronomy.

Recently, he organised and designed a ‘Mission to the Moon’ event for the York Festival of Ideas, which saw 70 young people participate in mini-workshops at Bootham throughout a day of astronomy.