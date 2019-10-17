ANOTHER major store in York city centre is to close down - as the landlord takes back the property.

Debenhams in Davygate will shut down on December 19, the company confirmed.

The news is a fresh blow for the high street – after the recent closure of other nearby chains.

Gap and French Connection, which were both in Davygate, have closed down in the past few months.

A statement from Debenhams said: “Regrettably our Davygate store will close in December following the decision by the landlord to take back the site.

"We had hoped to keep the store open but the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes. We are keeping our colleagues and customers informed and thank them for their understanding. The nearest Debenhams store will now be at Monks Cross.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said “urgent consideration is needed to revitalise the high street".

The MP added that she has contacted the company for further clarification about the future for its staff.

Debenhams unveiled plans last year to axe up to 50 high street shops, putting around 4,000 jobs at risk, as the struggling department store chain faced a near £500 million loss.

The group then fell into administration in April.

Administrators at FTI Consulting were appointed to the retail giant and immediately sold the group’s operating companies to a new entity owned by its lenders.

A reader told The Press that staff at the Debenhams store in Davygate were told three days ago that the store would be closing, giving them just over eight weeks notice.

The reader said some staff were reduced to tears as they had been told in April that their jobs would be safe and the Davygate store was not amongst those listed to be closing in the next three to five years.

Phil Pinder, chair of the York Retail Forum, said: “This will be another sad loss to the city centre.

"The crippling business rates continue to affect our high street.”

The closure will follow a string of other store closures in the area, including the Dorothy Perkins and Burton in Coney Street, adjacent to Davygate, which shut in September, along with the River Island store which closed last year.

The future of the Sports Direct store in Davygate remains uncertain as plans have been announced for a new Sports Direct branch that will be opened in part of the former BHS building in Coney Street.