A CARE home in York is set to install new artwork at the end of this month to “bring the outside in”.

The South Park Care Home, situated in Gale Lane, Acomb, will add a new mural to its interior.

The artwork will feature both a tree scene and a picture of a horse.

Activities manager at the home, Dawn May, said: “It was decided by our team that we wanted to bring the outside inside with the new addition.”

The mural will be painted by the Army Wives Choir.

Dawn formed a relationship with the choir after meeting one of the members in hospital.

The care home had been searching for a while for someone to paint the mural for it.

Dawn said: “The choir agreed to the task as they explained they wanted to take on a challenge.”

The care home’s corridors are set to be renamed after horses or horse events and venues such as York Racecourse.

The South Park Care Home care team offers nursing care for those who have complex medical needs, as well as 24-hour nursing dementia care provided by specialist teams.