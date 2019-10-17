PLANS to dual part of York’s outer ring road are set to go ahead – after the Government approved funding for the scheme.

More than seven miles of the A1237 between the roundabouts at Rawcliffe and Hopgrove can be dualled after the Department for Transport approved nearly £25.1 million for the project.

And work could start by the end of next year – with the scheme due to be completed by December 2022.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said he is “delighted” that City of York Council’s bid for cash has been successful.

Mr Sturdy said he received confirmation from roads minister Baroness Vere yesterday and added: “I am absolutely delighted that this long-awaited project has finally got the official go-ahead from the Secretary of State.

“We have been talking about the need to dual the northern ring-road for many years in York and it is good to see my constituents’ frustration with endless traffic jams turned into positive action.

“I hope that now programme entry has been confirmed, City of York Council can hit the ground running in delivering this project and I look forward to holding them to account as we enter the next phase.”

At its busiest about 37,000 drivers use the road every day.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “I am pleased that, following months of lobbying, we have progressed this major scheme to the next stage.

“Dualling the outer ring road is crucial to improving the daily lives of many residents and businesses, not just in York, but across the region.

“This project will significantly reduce congestion on one of our busiest roads and, crucially, decrease the number of car journeys made across the city centre.

“We will also continue to work to seize opportunities to improve sustainable transport, as the scheme progresses.”

The announcement means the council can now prepare a full business case – with detailed design and planning.

This will still need final approval from the Government before work can start.

The scheme ties in with the council’s almost £39m programme to upgrade seven roundabouts on the ring road.

And a council meeting last month heard that the local authority has also bid for £63m from Transport for the North to dual the A1237 between Shipton Road and Wetherby Road – but the plans depend on the first phase of work.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “York is a fantastic city steeped in history, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it without the risk of getting stuck in traffic or travelling on unsafe roads.

“This vital upgrade will not only provide a new and efficient route for drivers but will also see the development of new shared footpaths and cycleways – helping the city become a cleaner, greener place to live.”