A SCIENCE teacher from a York school has received a prestigious honour from the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS)

Mike Shaw, a teacher at Bootham School, has been elected as a Fellow of the Society. He said: “It’s a great honour to have been elected to a fellowship with this long-established and prestigious society. I’ve been teaching astronomy in one form or another for over four decades and it is very generous of the RAS to have recognised this in their decision.”