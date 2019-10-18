A PAEDOPHILE who raped a small child and committed sex crimes against two underage girls doesn’t merit a special sentence for dangerous offenders, a judge has decided.

Paul Joseph Watson, now 25, was a teenager when he sexually assaulted a young boy on many occasions including at least three rapes, York Crown Court heard.

Several years later, he had sexual relationships with two teenage girls he knew were underage.

Judge Andrew Dallas said a probation officer he commissioned to assess how dangerous Watson was “had concerns about the risks in the future” that the paedophile could pose to others.

Watson continued to deny the six crimes against the small child and was unwilling to talk frankly about his sexual urges to those supervising him and rehabilitating him.

But Glenn Parsons, defending, said although he had had “materials of a concerning manner” Watson had not offended since being released from prison in July 2018, would be subject to supervision, two sexual harm prevention orders indefinitely and on the sex offenders’ register for life when he is next released from prison.

The judge told Watson: “I think you come very close to the criteria of dangerous, but I have in the end concluded you don’t quite fulfil the criteria.”

He decided against ordering extended supervision of Watson upon release and jailed him for 42 months for two charges of raping the boy, two of sexually assaulting him and two of causing the boy to engage in sexual activity.

He also made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in addition to the SHPO Watson received in 2016, when he was jailed for four years for sexually assaulting the two girls and having indecent sexual images of children. He admitted the offences against the girls.

But he denied the offences against the boy and was convicted by a jury in July.

The sexual harm prevention orders ban him from unsupervised contact with any child, prevent him from contacting the victims in any way, and curb his use of the internet.