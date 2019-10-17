CELEBRITY stars are set to light up Scarborough town centre for Christmas next month.

Chris Gascoyne, a.k.a. Peter Barlow in Coronation Street, will be switching on the town’s Christmas on November 14.

Chris said: “I’m looking forward to the Big Light Switch-On. It’s great to see all the smiling faces and celebrate the beginning of the festivities.”

He will be joined on stage by Twinnie Lee Moore, famed for her stage and screen credits including Oscar-nominated film, The Wife. Twinnie is now a rising country music star acclaimed as a Rolling Stone ‘stand-out’ act.

After they’ve switched on the Christmas lights, there’s also the opportunity to meet both Chris and Twinnie in the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

Sue Anderson-Brown, centre manager at Brunswick Shopping Centre and chair of the town centre Christmas Steering Group, said: “With such exciting star guests, the Big Light-Switch-On is shaping up to become one of Scarborough’s biggest Christmas extravaganzas.”