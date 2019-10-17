HUNDREDS of people have learnt how to save a life after four York businesses rallied together to organise free emergency first-aid training.

Sessions were held at the University of York in how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator, with companies invited to send whole teams along on Wednesday.

One of York's biggest employers, Portakabin, threw its weight behind the campaign, signing up so many staff members that life-saving trainers went to the company's head office in Huntington to carry out sessions.

One of those organisers, Michele Trevor, of Mini First Aid, said: "I'm so proud of what we have achieved today. I lost my Dad to cardiac arrest so I am so passionate about getting more people trained in CPR. It's so very important; it could make such a big difference."

The other three businesses involved were SeBeau Health Visiting, Perks Marketing and Orchestrate Events.

Kerry Perks, of Perks Marketing, said more than 300 people took up the offer.

"We've volunteered our time over the last few weeks to organise and promote this event as there isn't one offered in York as part of the national Restart a Heart Day campaign. We hope to do the same again next year and get even more people trained.

"The feedback from everyone who attended the training was absolutely fantastic. Thank you to The University of York for giving us the room to offer the training and to the British Heart Foundation for their support."

Kim Brown, of SeBeau Health Visiting, said: "I came up with the idea for this event a few months ago and then pulled together this wonderful team to help. I’m so proud to have pulled it off. On Tuesday, we were on site at the Portakabin head office in York. We trained over a sixth of the workforce there in one day. It was fantastic."

Both Kim and Michele also offer training in schools and businesses.

Amanda Stainton, HR director at Portakabin, said: “With over 600 people on our site, we’re delighted to have trained more than 115 of our employees, free of charge. We were honoured to be able to play our part to support this valuable initiative.”

Wednesday, October 16, marked Restart a Heart Day, a national awareness day highlighting cardiac arrest and teaching CPR to as many people as possible.

It is led by The Resuscitation Council (UK), with the British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Saving Lives for Scotland.