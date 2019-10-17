AN ELDERLY woman has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after she was involved in a collision with a car at a supermarket in York - in which the vehicle is believed to have left without stopping.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred at Morrisons car park in Acomb at around 11.30am today (Thursday).
The force said: "We received reports of a collision involving a car and a woman in her 80s in the car park of Morrisons in Acomb.
"It is believed the vehicle involved has left the scene without stopping. The woman has been transported by ambulance to York Hospital with a leg injury."
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.