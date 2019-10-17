A PLAYWRIGHT, a BBC anchorman and a former Lord Mayor of York are among those receiving honourary degrees from a York university.
John Godber, one of the country’s most popular playwrights and directors, Huw Edwards, the chief anchor of BBC News at Ten and former city councillor Ian Gillies are all up for gongs this year.
They will join hundreds of graduates collecting their degrees from York St John University at York Minster across three days of ceremonies next month.
Others receiving their honorary degrees from Chancellor, Dr John Sentamu ,include broadcast journalist Emma Crosby, Doug Gurr, the country manager of Amazon UK, Darren Henley, the chief executive of Arts Council England, award-winning author and journalist, Benjamin Myers, humanitarian worker Cokie van der Velde and Yorkshire-based entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jonathan Straight, who is best-known for founding Straight plc, the UK’s biggest supplier of waste and recycling containers.
The degree ceremonies will take place on Tuesday, November 19, Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21.
York St John takes nominations for honourary degrees all year round and they are awarded to ‘persons of distinction’ who have made a major contribution and earned national and international distinction in their field, in activities concerning their profession, the advancement of learning, the arts or public affairs.
Nominees often, but not always, have an existing connection with York St John University or the local area and will be considered and approved by a university committee on honorary degrees and fellowships.
The Press reported earlier this week that Dr Sentamu will end his term as Chancellor in March 2020 to be replaced by Reeta Chakrabarti.