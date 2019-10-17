THE Bev Jones Music Company’s next move is to perform Tim Rice and Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson’s Chess, The Musical at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, from Wednesday (October 23) to Saturday
Director Craig Kirby, musical director John Atkin and choreographer Claire Pulpher bring together a company of 45, with a ten-piece dance troupe and a 14-piece orchestra.
“This show is a huge challenge for any company but we decided we had the quality singers to be successful and the result is WOW,” says Bev’s widow, Lesley Jones.
“The dancers have taken on complex choreography and the result is as good as any professional show.”
Principal roles go to Steven Jobson, Rich Hawley, Claire Pulpher, Larry Gibson, Terry Ford, Kelly Bolland and Anthony Gardner in the musical story of a romantic triangle between two players in a world chess championship and a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.
Tickets are selling fast for the 7.30pm evening performances and 2.30pm Saturday matinee on 01904 501935, at josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk or in person from the Haxby Road theatre.