A MAN has appeared before York magistrates charged with murder and false imprisonment.

Andrew Lee Pearson, 44, is alleged to have imprisoned and killed Natalie Harker, 30, of Colburn, near Richmond, on October 9.

Her body was found in a wood in Brough with St Giles, near Catterick, the same day.

Pearson, who wore a grey top and was flanked by a dock officer, spoke only to confirm his name, age and his address of Chestnut Grove, Catterick Garrison.

His case was sent to Teesside Crown Court where he will appear for an initial hearing tomorrow (Friday).

York magistrates remanded him in custody because they do not have the power to hear bail applications from people charged with murder. He was represented by Alan Meehan.