ONE of York's most striking landmarks stars in a fundraising Christmas card by a local artist.

York printmaker Jane Dignum has designed a Christmas card featuring the Holgate Windmill to raise funds to help with its maintenance.

Local landmarks often feature in Jane's work and the new commission will help pay for the upkeep of the windmill, which dates from 1770.

Jane often features local landmarks and scenes in her work, which uses the medium of linocut prints as well as collages.

The linocut of the windmill was commissioned by the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society.

Jane said: "The windmill is a striking landmark and is a great source of inspiration and I am pleased that the Preservation Society members have used four of my designs to date. They do a lot to support local artists and it is great that art can help with fundraising.”

An art show will be staged in September next year as part of the windmill's 250th celebratory year.

Meanwhile, Jane will be showing off more of her own work at the Art & York contemporary art and craft show from October 25 to 27 at York Racecourse.

Her work can be found at the Blossom Street Gallery, Micklegate, York.

The Christmas card is available from the Holgate Windmill when it is open on Saturday mornings and during special open days.