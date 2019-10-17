A PRIMARY School rock band took to the stage at a festival to play their biggest gig yet.
Bangers and Thrash, a band of six nine year-olds from Cundall Manor School, were given the chance to play at Flamingo Land's Party in the Park.
They won the opportunity after victory in Minster FM's Battle of the Bands competition, in which they won a public vote.
Mrs Reece, director of music at Cundall Manor School, said: "Working with a professional sound crew, playing on a huge stage with the Bangers & Thrash logo on the big screens behind them and seeing so many of their friends in the crowd supporting them, made the whole day an unbelievable experience for the boys."
Laura Castle, Breakfast Show Host at Minster FM, said: "It was clear how much this meant to them and just how much fun they were having, not to mention the fun the audience were having head banging to the brilliant set."
The boys opened the event to rave reviews and supported 2017 X-Factor winners, Rak-Su, at the summer finale concert.