CREATING more well paid jobs, improving the supply of homes and helping to reduce carbon emissions are among the objectives included in the proposed new ten-year plan for Selby District Council.

Now the council wants to find out people’s views on the plan, which - when adopted - will set out the issues the council will focus on to 2030.

It also covers the principles for how it will deliver on these big ambitions, including making the best use of technology and a focus on supporting people’s wellbeing.

The plan is divided into four strategic priorities, to continue to support the district to be a great place. These include ‘a great place to live’, by improving the supply of homes in the district, improving the quality of council-owned homes and supporting improvements to town centres in Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn. Another is ‘a great place to enjoy’, by playing a leading role to reduce carbon emissions, continuing to support safe neighbourhoods and improving sustainable transport. ‘A great place to grow’ is also a priority and its objectives for delivering this are supporting business investment, creating more well-paid jobs and raising skills levels. The final priority is ‘the council delivering great value’ through making more services available online, delivering good quality services and being financially stable for the future.

The plan is a ten-year vision, but within it the council’s identified priorities for the first three years.

Explaining why he wanted to ask for comments on the draft plan, council leader, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “It’s important that we reflect the needs and aspirations of the district. We’re the fastest-growing area in North Yorkshire and rightly proud of our quality of life and employment opportunities. This plan sets out the ways in which the Council can support these things into the future.

“The plan is built on the success of the council over recent years. No doubt it’ll evolve over the full ten years, but it’s important to have a broad framework in place to ensure that we put our resources into the delivering the things that are most important for now and for the future.”

The consultation is underway and runs until November 25.