A YORK hospice has joined forces with York Theatre Royal to host a spooky Halloween themed fashion show.

St Leonard’s Hospice is joining forces with the theatre to present the ‘Bewitched, Be Wonderful’ fashion show in aid of the Hospice.

All featured clothes and accessories are drawn from donations to the Hospice charity shops and handpicked for the show.

Jill Hutchinson, retail operations manager for St Leonard's, said: "We get some amazing clothes, hats, handbags and jewellery donated, some of which are brand new.

All of the clothes and accessories on show, plus even more items, will be available for sale afterwards. There will also be a licensed bar and a raffle.

Jill said: "We get some great brands, so there will be some real bargains on offer."

The show will take place on Halloween, Thursday October 31 and will be held in the De Grey Rooms in St Leonard’s Place, York.

Tickets for the event are £5 and are available from all St Leonard’s Hospice shops and their website.