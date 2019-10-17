It is the time of year for Nobel Prizes, including the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2012, the European Union received the Nobel Peace Prize with the citation: ‘for over six decades it has contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe’.

With the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, this has meant not only no conflict between member states of the EU but also peace in our own country with the end of 30 years of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.