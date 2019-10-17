I’ve got news for Councillor Waller (Plans to boost skilled well-paid jobs in York, October 14). The only way to boost well paid jobs is to embrace capitalism and stop disparaging firms that do well and make profits. Apart from ridiculous salaries in the BBC and public sector (funded by taxpayers) the only organisations capable of paying high remuneration are those private companies that make good healthy profits year on year.

But if those firms are hit all the time with ever increasing burdens by a national and local government that hates the idea of free enterprise they will never be in a position to pay the generous salaries that Councillor Waller and others like him somehow expect them to mysteriously provide.