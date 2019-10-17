PRIMARK has warned its customers not to buy its products online.

The store, famed for their affordable fashion clothing, does not have their own online store, existing only on the high street.

Following a story in a national newspaper earlier this week, which suggested the goods were available on Amazon, the retailer released a statement in response.

We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices. We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value. — Primark (@Primark) October 15, 2019

Primark said via its Twitter account: "We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices.

"We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value."

The products found online mainly appear to be womenswear and lines of it's Disney and Harry Potter merchandise.

In some cases, the prices were nearly double that of the store price.

While Amazon does not have a formal relationship with Primark, they do work with a large number of third party sellers who choose to sell branded products via their Marketplace.

These prices 😲

I have all of these and paid no more than £8... The blanket was £6

Why are they allowed to do this? pic.twitter.com/n5HIV46Bug — millie x (@adorexalaska) October 15, 2019

However, their tweet led to people calling for them to launch an online store.

Orrrrrrrr you could set up an online store :D — Rachel Lote (@rachellote) October 15, 2019

Others argued this would only cause their prices to rise.

Do people not want primark to survive. Online would mean stores would become useless. We already lost Woolworths toys r us and nearly hmv calm it people 😕 — stacey gillespie (@staceygillesp16) October 15, 2019