MORE than half of York’s primary schools have taken part in ‘Walk to School Week’, which runs until Friday.

The national awareness-raising event is staged annually and aims to encourage children and their families to walk, cycle or scoot to and from school, rather than travelling by car.

In York, students from 52 different schools have been involved.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, the council’s executive member for transport, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many local schools getting involved in Walk to School Week.

“The council is committed to promoting sustainable forms of transport and it’s important that children are encouraged to adopt these habits from a young age.

“In addition to the health and wellbeing benefits for the children themselves, walking, cycling or scooting benefits everyone by reducing traffic congestion and emissions, and improving air quality.”

One of the schools taking part in the programme is Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School.

Emma Barrs, headteacher at the school, said: “We have had a very positive reaction to the Walk to School Week programme.

“We are very proud of our students as many of them have been walking, cycling and scooting into and out of school. Although, many of them do so throughout the year.”

The school also offers a ‘park and stride’ scheme in which parents can park at the nearby York Railway Institute Sports Complex and walk their children to and from school.

City of York Council’s iTravel team will present the Jack Archer Award to the school with the highest proportion of its students walking, cycling or scooting throughout the week, as well as cash to spend on sports equipment, which has been donated by Age UK.

The Jack Archer Award is now in its 16th year and Age UK has supported the competition since it was first launched as part of its work to encourage children to be more active.

Residents of all ages can find out more about sustainable travel options by visiting: www.itravelyork.info.