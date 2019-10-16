MIXOLOGISTS have been creating a stir at a bar in York.

The Botanist has attracted a strong following for its cocktail, gin and ale masterclasses alongside their regular dining and drinking guests.

Christian Blanes, sales and events manager, said the Stonegate venue was holding its own within the company for attracting high demand for the sessions.

Held every weekend, they are proving popular with corporate team-building gatherings, family and friends get-togethers, hen parties and Christmas party planners.

"These events are very good for morale," said Christian. "If you have a happy team, you get better results and it is a good way of showing appreciation."

He has decided to shake the classes up a bit as they have been running since The Botanist was first established.

"It is now cheaper, you get more for your money and we are making them more engaging. It is about getting even more people involved."

He added: "At the cocktail masterclasses, you are on your feet, learning how to make them. It is interactive, and you are competing against each other.

"The minimum number we require is six in a class. If it's any smaller it is not as engaging or competitive. I did one recently for 45 people. It was a works do and they just wanted to do something fun. We had three bar tenders on for it, and we had teams. It was a really good atmosphere."