POLICE are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl.

North Yorkshire Police said that at approximately 7.40am today (Wednesday) a school girl was walking down an alleyway off Station Road, Tadcaster, towards Stutton Road, when a man exposed himself in front of her.

The force said: "She turned towards the male and saw that he was exposing himself.

"The female ran off and did not see the male again."

Police are now appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

The force added that the white male was bald and was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and refer to incident number 12190191109.