A MAN who was found with serious injuries in a North Yorkshire town has died in hospital.
The man in his 40s was found at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, Whitby, on September 29 with serious head injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson today (Wednesday) confirmed: "Sadly, he died in the early hours of Friday morning."
A man in his 40s was previously arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident.
Detectives investigating want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area between 7pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, September 29 and may have information.
Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Scarborough CID. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 12190182584.
Comments are closed on this article.