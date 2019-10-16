FRESH plans for a new care home to be built on the site of a nursing home that shut suddenly last year have been submitted.

Moorlands Care Home in Strensall, which was home to 37 residents, announced it was shutting in September 2018 due to staffing issues.

Plans were submitted for a new 58-bedroom nursing home to be built on the site were withdrawn. And fresh plans - now for a 62-bedroom care home - have been submitted by Crown Care Group.

A planning statement says changes to the design include reducing the height and size of the building to “minimise any concerns of overlooking”.

It adds: “Care of the elderly has been a prominent feature in the news of late and it is known that in the next 20 years the number of elderly people requiring care accommodation will double.

“This development offers the opportunity of providing a building of quality for Strensall, providing much needed care and employment, as well as contributing substantially to the local community.

“The home will provide care for the elderly, those with dementia and those requiring nursing care, provided the necessary nursing staff can be employed.

“The home will improve the environment, with a reduced hard surface and site ratio and quality landscaping.

“It will continue to provide substantial employment for the area and invest in the local community and businesses. Finally, it will provide an important focal point for the local community and provide a high standard of care.”

When Moorlands Nursing Home - an independent care home - closed down, City of York Council was left with the responsibility of finding suitable accommodation for all the residents.

In September 2018 a spokesman for Moorlands said it was struggling to employ people in York and that there had been a 90 per cent fall in nursing home staff coming to work in the UK from Europe since 2017.

The application adds: “It is reasonable to suggest that given the previous use of the building for a care home area until relatively recently the principle of redeveloping the site for a new care home is acceptable.”

Since the previous scheme was withdrawn the front (east) elevation has been reduced in height and length; the majority of the front elevation is 9m

high, with a higher central section creating a variety of rhythm. The front elevation length is 39.1m.

Following further discussions with York Council the following amendments have been made since the previous scheme

was withdrawn;

- Reduced ridge height

- Reduced length of Eastern elevation

- Further projections and gables added to the front elevation to break down the mass

- Further work to show the lift shaft will be barely noticeable at eye level from Moor Lane

- Amendments to the gable elements to ensure a symmetrical arrangement

- Amendments to the cycle and waste store to ensure these facilities are screened from

view with trellising added to enhance the appearance of the scheme

- Developed detailed landscape proposal.