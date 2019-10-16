BARGAIN hunters went wild yesterday as rumours of Sainsbury's slashing the price of expensive vacuum cleaners began to circulate.
Seven Dyson and GTech devices were rumoured to be knocked down in price today.
It included the Dyson V6 Trigger. usually £149.99, which has since been slashed to £50 and several other pricey vacuums.
Shoppers have been scouting stores in the hope of finding one before they sell out completely.
But York bargain hunters will be left disappointed as the offer was sadly not available at the Foss Bank store.
The supermarket chain has confirmed it was a clearance sale and only available in stores with remaining stock.
Queues have been reported in other parts of the country, as people ventured out to bag a bargain.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment