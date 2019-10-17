A RESIDENT who has seen two applications to install solar panels on his property turned down called on councillors to “take the climate emergency seriously”.
Speaking at City of York Council’s second climate change committee meeting he asked if the planning department could do more to help with the local authority’s commitment to become net carbon neutral by 2030.
Michael Hammill said: “I have just had two planning applications refused for solar panels.
“I want to know if you’re actually taking this climate emergency seriously.
“Let’s show our planning department that you are really determined, and ask that they do their bit in addressing this climate emergency.
“Tell them this is an emergency and that they need to do whatever it takes.”
Mr Hammill said the solar panels would have been “virtually unseen” and that neighbours had not objected. He added that he was not asked to change the design before the application was refused.
The meeting heard the council is planning to boost renewable energy by putting solar panels on its new hyper hubs at Park&Ride sites and the new multi-storey car park planned for St George’s Field.