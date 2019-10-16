A THIEF who destroyed a commuter’s bicycle in a botched attempt to steal it from York railway station has been jailed.
Thomas Smith, 29, of Marfleet Lane in Hull, was spotted by a taxi driver trying to yank the £900 bike away from a set of railings, the British Transport Police said.
A D-lock kept the bike in place, but Smith’s actions snapped its carbon fibre frame in two, according to the BTP.
The failed theft happened on April 21.
Forensic evidence identified Smith as the culprit, the BTP said.
It added that multiple attempts to find him at his house were unsuccessful and he was later found and arrested in July.
It said he pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a pedal cycle and was jailed for 12 weeks at Scarborough Magistrates Court on September 17.
PC Nick Storey, of the BTP, commented: “This result shows we have the full support of the courts in prosecuting individuals who show utter disregard for people and their property.
“York station is a major transport hub used by hundreds of cyclists every day – we will do everything in our power to protect their interests and bring cycle thieves to justice.”
