HUNDREDS of campaigners are preparing to travel from York to London this weekend to take part in a huge march to demand a Final Say referendum on Brexit.

More than 170 coaches, including three from York, will take thousands of campaigners from across the UK to London on Saturday, to join the ‘Together for the Final Say’ march, organised by The People’s Vote campaign. It is estimated that more than 100 people from York will be travelling independently to London to join up with the York coach travellers.