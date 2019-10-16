HUNDREDS of campaigners are preparing to travel from York to London this weekend to take part in a huge march to demand a Final Say referendum on Brexit.
More than 170 coaches, including three from York, will take thousands of campaigners from across the UK to London on Saturday, to join the ‘Together for the Final Say’ march, organised by The People’s Vote campaign. It is estimated that more than 100 people from York will be travelling independently to London to join up with the York coach travellers.
A spokesperson for The People’s Vote campaign said: “Parliament will be sitting for an emergency session on the same day as the Together for the Final Say March makes this march even more important because it will be an occasion when everyone – not just politicians - can make their voice heard.
“It promises to be one of the largest campaign marches Britain has ever seen, with people coming together to tell Boris Johnson that he cannot inflict a hard and destructive Brexit on the UK without seeking the people’s democratic consent in a final say referendum.”
Martin Brooks, chair of York for Europe, added: “Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear he must seek our consent before he inflicts a damaging Brexit on our country. Now we are coming together in London to demand our voices are heard.”
Anyone who wants to join a York coach can find out where they are departing from and sign up here.
