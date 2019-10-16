EMERGENCY services attended an incident on Monday after a man fell onto some scaffolding.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that "fire crews from Acomb assisted Ambulance at an incident involving a male falling on some scaffolding" in Upper Poppleton at around 4.30pm.

It is understood that the incident happened at the Pavers headquarters in Upper Poppleton.

The force added that the male had minor injuries and was taken care of by paramedics.

