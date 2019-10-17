A NETWORK that delivers expertise in the treatment of heart disease has been commended in its latest review.
The Yorkshire and Humber Congenital Heart Disease Network covers a population of 5.6 million people and provides services in 20 regional hospitals, including York hospitals.
The Network, which is hosted by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust at its cardiac specialist centre, promotes expertise in the treatment of congenital heart disease.
A recent review, carried out by NHS England, commended its work on cardiac service development, training and reducing the number of heart patients that don’t need a follow-up when they move from being a child to adult patient (15-19 years).
Network manager, Debra Wheeler, said she was pleased with the outcome of the review which showed the progress being made.
She said: “We remain committed to making this network the best in the country, where our patients have access to the highest quality congenital heart disease care irrespective of age or where they live.”