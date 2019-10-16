A YOUNG ambassador from York scooped a regional award at The Prince's Trust Awards last week.

Rebecca Beattie, 31, claimed the Yorkshire and the Humber Hallmark Young Ambassador of the Year award after her efforts as a Young Ambassador for the Trust.

Rebecca, a former victim of domestic violence, joined the Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme, which helps young people to turn big ideas into business reality.

She joined for support when setting up her business 'Always B U', an ethical clothing brand dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence.

Rebecca said: "I've learnt how to push myself outside of my comfort zone. How to be focussed, determined and creative. My mind has been opened to new possibilities I thought would only ever be dreams."

The business owner ensures a profit of all sales are donated to the Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) – the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire supporting anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

She went on to say: "I nearly talked myself out of going the first day but I pushed through my anxiety and going on Enterprise is one of the best decisions I've ever made. It helped me to focus my skills and I was given the guidance of a one-to-one mentor."

Matt Critchlow, commercial director at Hallmark, said: "Rebecca has continually pushed herself outside of her comfort zone. How she has given her time to raise awareness of important issues and The Prince’s Trust is truly inspiring.

"It’s clear she has a bright future ahead and we’re sure her business will continue to go from strength to strength."

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards honour the achievements of young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life, had a positive impact on their local community, as well as people who have played a part in supporting the work of The Trust.

The Yorkshire and Humber ceremony was held on Friday October 11 at Aspire in Leeds.

The Prince’s Trust helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to realise their ambitions, by supporting them with confidence, courses and careers.

For further information on the Trust, visit: princes-trust.org.uk