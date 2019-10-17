PARANORMAL creatures will be appearing from the shadows in York this half-term.
Two city centre sites are to be the locations for a new Halloween projection show.
Castle Museum and Library Square will be transformed with dynamic projections, complete with sound and light.
The display is a collaboration between York BID (Business Improvement District) and Polestar Productions.
Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “We are really excited to introduce something new to the city.
“We think people will really enjoy the projections on some of York’s finest buildings.”
The projections include both earthly and paranormal creatures.
Tony Gill, of Polestar Productions, said: “This is the first time it will be used in this country in a city setting.”
The shows run from October 29-31, 5.30pm-8.30pm.