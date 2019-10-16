ONE of York’s oldest charities will begin construction on specialist housing to accommodate visually and sensory impaired residents next month.

The Wilberforce Trust, who employ more than 100 staff across York, has appointed York-based William Birch & Sons to begin the construction of their new specialist extra care housing and Living and Leaning centre on land to the east of Tadcaster Road close to St Leonard's Hospice.

The project will provide 30 apartments that will enable people to live independently with support as and when they may need it.

Alongside the new apartments will be a Living and Learning centre that will be open to the local community.

The centre will include a café, activities areas, professional services with free consultations on hearing and visual impairments, information, equipment and access to rehabilitation professionals for advice, guidance and services for all age groups.

Philippa Crowther, CEO at Wilberforce Trust, said: “The Wilberforce Trust is proud of our past supporting people with sight loss. Our strength has always been in building for the future and transforming and adapting to the times we live in.

“We are excited for the next chapter in the Trust’s history and working with William Birch & Sons. People in York, with a sensory impairment will have access to the most up to date facilities and services, delivered by expert professionals.”

The construction will create jobs for local workers as well as offer work experience placements for local students. William Birch employs over 80 people in and around the city, bringing very local expertise and skills to the scheme.

Chris Birch, Chairman at William Birch & Sons Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be building facilities that will help our own communities live more independently.

“Our team take great pride in their work and they will work closely with the Trust to realise their exciting plans.

“We thought our 145 year history in York was commendable, yet our customer, the Wilberforce Trust, trumps us with their roots tracing back to 1833. Totalling 331 years in York, it seems fitting that we work together to develop such vital housing in our home city.”

The project will commence on site on November 18 and is scheduled for completion in the early months of 2021.

The Wilberforce Trust, who can be traced back to 1833, currently provides specialist supported housing across York and Tadcaster.

As well as its supported accommodation, it provides a range of services for people with visual and sensory impairments including assessments, low vision clinics, training in visual awareness, IT and technology, group activities and rehabilitation.

For further information on the work of the trust visit: www.wilberforcetrust.org.uk