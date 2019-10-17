A NEW collection of limited-edition prints, signed by a Marvel legend, have been released at a York gallery.
The fourth instalment of the deluxe editions Superheroes collection, signed by the late Stan Lee, has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art.
The prints were unveiled at Castle Fine Art on Friday.
Each super-sized deluxe edition pays homage to the original large-scale art penned and inked by some of the greatest artists to emerge from the comic book industry.
The pieces feature iconic Marvel characters including the Mighty Thor, the Amazing Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther.
Felicity Whittingham, gallery manager, said: “We are expecting these new graphics to sell out in record time. We would invite fans and collectors keen to get their hands on a piece of comic history to visit the gallery sooner rather than later.”
The graphics are priced at £3,950.