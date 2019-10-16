A VILLAGE near York will have a new “state-of-the-art” doctors surgery next year.

York-based housebuilder Daniel Gath Homes is currently building a range of detached and mews homes at Galtres Meadows, Forge Lane, in Tollerton.

The company is also constructing a new medical centre within the development, providing new facilities comprising six consulting rooms, a dispensary, staff room, patient waiting room, reception and ample parking.

The total cost of the development, including the homes and surgery, is expected to be around £6million.

Tollerton Surgery, the village’s existing GP service, is currently based within two converted semi-detached bungalows at Hambleton View and will relocate to the new premises when Daniel Gath Homes completes construction in September 2020.

Explaining the improvements that the new facility will offer, Dr Sarah Utting, of Tollerton Surgery, said: “Our patients will be aware that we have outgrown our current premises.

“It has been a long and arduous process to get to this stage, but we are very excited to be within touching distance of achieving our aim of having a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Tollerton.”

She said the new premises will provide the space to allow Tollerton Surgery to expand and develop the services that it offers to patients across the area.

Dr Utting said: “It will also provide an attractive working environment for our staff which will be extremely beneficial for ensuring the future sustainability of general practice in the village.

“The new building will ensure that Tollerton Surgery remains a key partner as we forge deeper links with other practices and healthcare providers in the wider community.

“Our success in this area has already been recognised, as our Primary Care Network, South Hambleton and Ryedale PCN, has been nominated for a national award as one of the best four PCNs in the country. The future for primary care in Tollerton and beyond looks extremely bright.”

Daniel Gath Homes managing director, Daniel Gath, said: “As a housebuilder we are always proud to have a positive impact on local communities and the new surgery is an opportunity to provide a much-valued amenity for the Tollerton and surrounding area together with an exclusive housing development.

“We have worked in close consultation with Tollerton Surgery, so the new surgery has been designed with local needs at the forefront and with the provision for future expansion.”

Daniel Gath Homes is developing the new surgery as part of a scheme agreed with planning authorities which includes 20 homes providing a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties at Galtres Meadows.

Reservations are being taken off-plan with the first expected completions early in 2020.