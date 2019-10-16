In the civil war that has engulfed Syria for the last decade, one group has been resolute in standing up to, and subsequently defeating, the militants of Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They have been loyal allies of the West, doing much of the fighting, and have lost around 12,000 of their number in the process.

This group is the Kurds. Inside Syria, they have established a home region which, by the standards of the region, has peace and respect for human rights.