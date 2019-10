LETTER: The No 12 bus service has got worse since it changed

The number 12 bus route has got bad since they went to a 40 minute service. You can wait for an hour at Monks Cross. They start on time, but lose time throughout the day until customers don’t know when the next bus is. To keep the 66 service going they are making the 12 service every 40 minutes, because they are 40 drivers short.