Anyone who wants the hard pressed NHS to survive and flourish should see the new film Under The Knife. It details the erosion that the NHS has endured over the last 30 years.

Defend our NHS York has organised a free screening at York City Screen on Saturday, October 19 at 11am. Alison Steadman is the film’s narrator and Emmy Award-winning Susan Steinberg the director. A discussion between the audience and a panel comprising one representative from each of the main political parties will follow. For a free ticket visit www.undertheknifefilm.co.uk/screenings or call 0203 633 8477. Please come and hear the truth about your NHS.