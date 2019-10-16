PRIMARY schools across York could see their Christmas play televised to the country in a nationwide competition from Virgin Media.
For the second year running, Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition is offering schoolchildren and their teachers in York a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their festive production professionally filmed and made available to four million Virgin TV customers over the Christmas period.
David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “There are some brilliant prizes to be unwrapped, from working with the fantastic Stephen Mulhern and scooping £5,000, to epic experiences thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End show, School of Rock the Musical.”
Last year, Pennine Way Primary School in Carlisle scooped the top prize with its play ‘Robin Hood Saves Santa’.
Schools can enter the competition via www.virginmedia.com/christmas and submit either an original play or one of the festive tales available from Out of the Ark, one of the UK’s biggest retailers of plays and music for schools.
The competition closes at 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 19.