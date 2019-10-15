A YORK-based ten-strong school chain has made another key top appointment.

Hope Learning Trust, has appointed Jayne Clarke as their executive head: primary focusing on creating a primary development plan while overseeing the work within Hope’s five primary schools.

Hope includes Manor CE Academy, Vale of York Academy, Barlby High School, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary, Baldersby St James Primary and Skelton Primary.

Jayne will work closely with Brian Crosby, the trust’s CEO, as well as Hope’s primary heads, staff, governors, trustees and the central team, to continue to raise standards across the trust’s primaries.

An experienced leader, Jayne's career has spanned more than three decades in primary, secondary and special education. She is currently Primary Director for a multi-academy trust in Castleford and is now also working with Hope Learning Trust. Jayne works to ensure schools grow in their commitment to creating a thriving, happy community of learners, where children and staff create the conditions for success by being relentless in seeking 'Even, Better, If,' with ‘No child left behind’.

Jayne said: “My driving ambition is that as our children get only one opportunity, we have to get it right for them first time, every time! I’m excited and privileged to join the Hope family and am looking forward to working with colleagues, to support, inspire, empower and enable them to achieve the outcomes our young people deserve as the core purpose of school life.”

Mr Crosby said: “We’re thrilled to have Jayne on board within the Hope team. She brings with her vast experience through her work with a number of schools. She is an incredible leader and is utterly committed to providing the very best opportunities for the young people within our Trust.”

Jayne has two grown-up daughters, one of whom has followed in her footsteps into the teaching profession and the other has just left university. Jayne's roots are in Lincolnshire, though she has lived in West Yorkshire for many years.

Her leadership activities have been nationally recognised through the Times Education Supplement (TES) Headteacher of the Year Award and she has also been awarded Founding Fellow status by the Chartered College of Teaching this year.

TES made the award in recognition of Jayne leading a school which was in very challenging circumstances, to Outstanding. Throughout this journey, Jayne championed the whole community and placed the school at the heart of transformational change across the neighbourhood. By blending together partners from all walks of life, Jayne worked relentlessly with the team to lift up the lives and life chances of the school’s whole community.

The award from the Chartered College of Teaching is their highest and most prestigious category of membership and is a formal recognition of Jayne’s exceptional skills and expertise.

During her time as a National System Leader, Jayne has supported and inspired many schools. She has also led the development of peer reviews and a collaboration of over 170 schools in Bradford, from tiny village primaries to large city schools.