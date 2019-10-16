RECOGNISE the church in this building, anyone? It is, of course, All Saints in North Street - perhaps one of the finest medieval churches in York. It certainly contains some of the best stained glass to be found anywhere outside York Minster - including one window (the Pricke of Conscience window dating from 1410) which tells the story of the end of the world. The church is worth visiting for that alone...
This photo was taken in the 1890s, at which time North Street, in the foreground, was still cobbled. The man in the hat standing against the wall looks for all the world as though he is checking his mobile phone - but of course, unless he's a time traveller, he can't be. Any ideas what he is looking at, anyone?
North Street is on top of the old Roman civilian city which once occupied this part of York. Digs at All Saints in 2014 found artefacts from York's Roman, Viking and medieval past - including Roman pottery and medieval dice.
York Archaeological Trust plans to begin a major public dig just around the corner from North Street, on Tanner Row and Tanner Street, next summer, and will then open a Roman version of the Jorvik Viking Museum beneath Rougier Street. Watch this space...
Stephen Lewis