RECOGNISE the church in this building, anyone? It is, of course, All Saints in North Street - perhaps one of the finest medieval churches in York. It certainly contains some of the best stained glass to be found anywhere outside York Minster - including one window (the Pricke of Conscience window dating from 1410) which tells the story of the end of the world. The church is worth visiting for that alone...

This photo was taken in the 1890s, at which time North Street, in the foreground, was still cobbled. The man in the hat standing against the wall looks for all the world as though he is checking his mobile phone - but of course, unless he's a time traveller, he can't be. Any ideas what he is looking at, anyone?