A BURGLAR who stole banks cards from a university campus in York before using one to buy groceries has been jailed.
Andrew Horsman, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday, after being convicted of one count of burglary and one count of fraud, North Yorkshire Police said.
Shortly after 11am on October 8, Horsman entered an area of the university campus to which only students have authorised access, the force explained. It said once inside he removed a purse from an unattended bag before removing the bank cards and replacing the purse. It added that Horsman went on to use one of the cards to buy groceries at a store within the city.
The force said Horsman was arrested on October 10 after being identified from CCTV footage. It said he was charged later that night and was remanded in custody for court the following morning where he subsequently pleaded guilty before being sentenced.
PC Lee Ward, who investigated the offence, commented: “Unfortunately, we see all too often the devastating impact that such crime can have on its victims. It is, therefore, very satisfying that someone like Horsman, who has deliberately targeted the city’s students, has been given a jail sentence for his crime.”
