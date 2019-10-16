AN up and coming York band will be playing at Leeds United’s 100th anniversary gig.
Indie band Skylights will play at Millennium Square in Leeds tomorrow (Thursday) as part of the celebrations.
Turnbull Smith, the lead guitarist, said: “To play Millennium Square is a dream come true, I’ve seen some great bands there.”
The event will feature live music from Skylights along with other local bands, as well as a number of games and activities.
Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, will be present as well as the full first team squad.
The band has sold out out venues in Leeds and York in the last year, most recently supporting Manchester band, Twisted Wheel, at the Wardrobe in York last week.
Lead vocalist, Rob Scarisbrick, said: “We enjoy every gig. The show at the Fulford Arms in York was cool because it was intimate. This next one is the icing on the cake. Being asked to play by your boyhood team, nothing can beat that.”