YORK St John University hosted two days of food tastings and talks aimed at encouraging people to think about the environmental impact of their food.
The university’s catering supplier Sodexo teamed up with WWF to encourage students and staff to increase their uptake of plant-based diets. As part of this, the university hosted a pop-up restaurant that allowed people to sample 100 per cent plant-based street food dishes.
The two-day pop-up at the university, on Monday and yesterday, included tasting sessions with three different plant-based meals as well as three different plant-based cake options. These dishes will become part of the menu at the university.
York St John staff members and representatives from WWF also held talks on the topic of sustainability across the two days.
There was also a discovery board with information about environmental and health benefits.