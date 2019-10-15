YOU may have noticed that preparations for Christmas have already begun in York.
And Christmas lights have already been put up across the city centre.
York BID - which has been organising the city's Christmas lights for the past few years - confirmed they will be switched on at an event on November 14.
In just 30 days the Christmas Market on Parliament Street will also open.
For more information about Christmas in York visit visityork.org.
