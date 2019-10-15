YORK'S MPs have slammed the "sickening" and "shocking" racist abuse during England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria last night.

England eased to a 6-0 victory over their hosts, but the game was overshadowed by racist behaviour in the stands, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half and fans were warned about their conduct.

It came after an England fan died in the build-up to the match.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell described the scenes in Bulgaria as "truly shocking". She added: We must show racism the Red Card, on and off the pitch, and kick it out of football, kick it out of sport and kick it off the streets."

Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP, said: "The racist abuse of our team last night was utterly sickening, and cannot be tolerated.

"The team took an important stand by twice refusing to continue play in the face of this disgraceful behaviour, and the players, coaching staff and management all deserve our thanks and support for how they handled the situation. This, and England’s thumping victory, were the best response.”

Writing on Twitter, sports minister Nigel Adams, who is also the MP for Selby and Ainsty, commented: "Tonight the @England team have been subjected to disgusting abuse. Racism should never be tolerated. Discrimination must be stamped out from the game and I expect tough action from @UEFA to follow. The @England players have my full support."